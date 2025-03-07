Ruben Selles says he has not spoken to Joe Gelhardt or Leeds United about keeping the loanee at Hull City beyond this season.

The forward was had an eye-catching impact since he joined the Tigers in January, playing across the forward line.

Excluding stoppage time, he has already played 10 times more minutes (719) for Hull this season as Leeds.

But discussions over his future are complicated with neither Yorkshire side yet knowing if they will be in next season's Championship.

Hull coach Selles was blunt when asked if talks had taken place.

"No," he said. "My future is tomorrow and the game on Saturday (at Bristol City). I cannot even think about the next couple of months.

"He's doing well for us but first we need to finish the job, and then we can talk about it."

But there is little doubt he is a fan of the Merseysider.

ON LOAN: Joe Gelhardt is spending the second half of the season with Hull City (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Joe can play multiple positions, even in the same game, across the front. Some games we needed him as a winger to come in from the right, sometimes on the left just to hold the ball because we detected this was how we could relieve the pressure.

"Sometimes we used him to press a player. He invests fully in the way we play. He's intense, he's energetic, dynamic.

"He has two components you would like in any player: he wants to play and he loves football."

Selles picks from the squad that beat Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, plus Matt Crooks, set to return from a facial injury suffered in a clash of heads in training.