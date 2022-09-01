He began his career in his homeland of Greece with PAOK and after spending time out on loan in his native country with Apollo Kalamarias, he then made the move to Portugal with Vitória the following season.The attacking midfielder returned to PAOK for the 2015/16 season, where he scored nine goals and registered seven assists in 49 games for the club.Pelkas won his first major tournament the following season, winning the first of three Greek Cup titles. Winning the prestigious competition a further two times in a row, the 28-year-old also helped the club win the double for the 2018/19 season when winning the Super League Greece title.The 28-year-old left PAOK in October 2020 to join Fenerbahçe on an initial three-year contract. He made 201 appearances for PAOK, scoring 44 goals and registering 32 assists.In his time in Istanbul, Pelkas - a team-mate of City's Ozan Tufan - scored 13 goals and registered eight assists in 67 appearances and has been capped 26 at senior level by Greece.