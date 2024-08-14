Hull City are expected to complete the signing of Charlie Hughes after finally agreeing a fee for the 20-year-old centre-back.

Although at the time of writing it looked as if Wigan Athletic coach Shaun Maloney’s prediction that the defender would complete a move on Wednesday was looking optimistic, a deal is expected to go ahead.

The Tigers' interest in Hughes has been well known for some time but the clubs were struggling to reach agreement over how much would be paid and when.

It now appears a £4m deal has been struck.

Although Maloney was not naming Hughes' destination, he did say on Tuesday a deal was imminent having left the former Manchester City and Liverpool youth player out of the side knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Barnsley.

“We accepted a bid for him today, so I expect him to be travelling there," he said. “I expect him to sign for that club tomorrow.”

The England Under-20 international was a substitute in Wigan's 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic in League One. Earlier that day, Hull claimed a 1-1 draw with Bristol City which highlighted the need for defenders more comfortable on the ball.

Hull were without injured summer recruit Cody Drameh and had 21-year-old Finley Burns on the bench having only joined on loan from Manchester City the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have appointed former Sheffield United backroom figure Jared Dublin as head of recruitment.