Hull City transfer news: Former Middlesbrough FC, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town man signs up for survival fight
The Leeds-born player, who started his senior career at Huddersfield Town, has joined the club from US outfit Real Salt Lake on a two-and-a-half-year-deal, just under a year after heading to the States from Teesside.
Crooks signed a three-year contract with the Utah state club to end a near three-year stay at Boro, but has returned to England after less than 12 months.
He made 33 appearances in his time in Utah, helping RSL qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs.
Crooks joined Boro from the Millers in July 2021 and scored 23 goals in 115 games and proved himself to be a hugely popular player in his time at the Riverside Stadium.
He featured in a number of positions for the club, including centre forward and various midfield roles with his versatility and goalscoring prowess likely to assist Hull greatly in their battle against the drop.
On signing for City, Crooks, 30, said: "I’m buzzing to finally get it done and excited to get started.
"I said to my agent I wanted to explore coming back to England and playing over here. I got a phone call from Jared (Dublin, the Sporting Director) and that’s how it started.
"I’m grateful to Salt Lake for the experience and what they were able to give me; it was something I always wanted to do as a kid and that’s one thing ticked off that I always wanted to do."
