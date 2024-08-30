Hull City transfer news: Midfielder joins to add new dimension but frantic search for striker goes on

Hull City have added an extra dimension to their midfield with the signing of former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer.

The 27-year-old has signed for an undisclosed fee from Coventry City.

Palmer has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Palmer, who can also play wide, is a more box-to-box midfielder than Gustavo Puerta, Oscar Zambrano or the more advanced Marvin Mehlem.

Unlike the trio, he comes with experience of English football and with match fitness, though the timing of the announcement suggests he will not be eligible to face Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday, Hull's last game for a fortnight before the visit of Sheffield United.

Palmer began his career at Chelsea, and during that time had two loan spells with the Terriers.

He has made three substitute appearances for Coventry this season, scoring in the first of them against Bristol City. When Hull showed an interest, the Sky Blues decide to cash in on the London-born Jamaican international with Palmer into the final year of his contract having joined in 2022.

Hull are still pressing ahead with other deals, and thought to be close to landing Norwich City winger Abu Kamara, linked with Leeds United earlier in the window.

FOOT IN THE DOOR: Kasey Palmer has joined Hull City

They are also keen to sign a centre-forward after the departure of Oscar Estupinan but Fulham rejecting a huge Birmingham City bid for Jay Stansfield and rumours Tom Cannon is heading to Stoke City suggests neither is a realistic option.

Liverpool winger Ben Doak appears to have been scrubbed off the list of potential targets, and there are reports that a move for free agent Liam Cooper has broken down.