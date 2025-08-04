Hull City transfer news: Midfielder's departure confirmed as churn continues

Midfielder Steven Alzate has left Hull City for Atlanta United in another example of the ongoing churn of players at the East Yorkshire club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzate is the 17th Tigers player to be sold or loaned out this summer, with free agent David Akintola soon expected to become the seventh arrival.

Of the 39 players owner Acun Ilicali signed “permanently” between taking control of the club in January 2021 and the last transfer window, 15 have lasted less than two windows before being moved on, some initially on loan. Mason Burstow, signed last summer, has been loaned to Bolton Wanderers this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular figure on the terraces with a catchy song, Alzate only joined from Brighton and Hove Albion in September, making 29 appearances in all competitions and failing to find the net.

The London-born Colombia international was thought to have been of interest to Sheffield United, the club Ruben Selles joined this summer after being sacked by Hull in May.

But Alzate's preference was to join Major League Soccer, and Atalanta have been able to strike a deal.

Hull will receive an undisclosed fee for the player they signed on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers' transfer business has been stymied by a three-window transfer restriction limiting them to free transfers and loans without a fee. It was imposed due to a range of financial issues this summer. Hull’s appeal against the punishment is due to be heard this week.

ON THE MOVE: Hull City midfielder Steven Alzate (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)