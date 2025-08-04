Hull City transfer news: Midfielder's departure confirmed as churn continues
Alzate is the 17th Tigers player to be sold or loaned out this summer, with free agent David Akintola soon expected to become the seventh arrival.
Of the 39 players owner Acun Ilicali signed “permanently” between taking control of the club in January 2021 and the last transfer window, 15 have lasted less than two windows before being moved on, some initially on loan. Mason Burstow, signed last summer, has been loaned to Bolton Wanderers this.
A popular figure on the terraces with a catchy song, Alzate only joined from Brighton and Hove Albion in September, making 29 appearances in all competitions and failing to find the net.
The London-born Colombia international was thought to have been of interest to Sheffield United, the club Ruben Selles joined this summer after being sacked by Hull in May.
But Alzate's preference was to join Major League Soccer, and Atalanta have been able to strike a deal.
Hull will receive an undisclosed fee for the player they signed on a free transfer.
The Tigers' transfer business has been stymied by a three-window transfer restriction limiting them to free transfers and loans without a fee. It was imposed due to a range of financial issues this summer. Hull’s appeal against the punishment is due to be heard this week.
Burstow, Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn Rovers), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers,), Anthony Racioppi (Sion) and Andy Smith (Gillingham) have all been sold this summer. Dogukan Sinik and Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor), Brandon Fleming (Derry City), Callum Jones (Dundee), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca), Matty Jacob (Reading), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster Rovers) and Rocco Coyle (Boston United) have also left.
