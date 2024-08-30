Hull City transfer news: Right wingers are like London buses as Tigers sign two almost at once

After spending the whole summer searching for one, Hull City have bought two right wingers right at the end of the transfer window.

Half an hour after the arrival of Mohamed Belloumi was announced, the Tigers followed it with the signing of the much sought-after Abu Kamara from Norwich City in a deal thought to be worth around £4.5m.

It takes the number of signings the Tigers have made on deadline day to four, with goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and midfielder Kasey Palmer signed earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Belloumi, the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.