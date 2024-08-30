Hull City transfer news: Right wingers are like London buses as Tigers sign two almost at once
Half an hour after the arrival of Mohamed Belloumi was announced, the Tigers followed it with the signing of the much sought-after Abu Kamara from Norwich City in a deal thought to be worth around £4.5m.
It takes the number of signings the Tigers have made on deadline day to four, with goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and midfielder Kasey Palmer signed earlier in the day.
Like Belloumi, the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.
Kamara can play in all the attacking roles but is most adept on the right, where Hull have been short in the early weeks of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.