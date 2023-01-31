Marseille left winger Konrad de la Fuente has emerged as a Hull City target on what the Tigers hope will be a busy deadline day for them.

So far they have only signed Aaron Connolly and Malcolm Ebiowei with most of their business outgoing, but in the final hours they still have much they want to do, and signing American international de la Fuente is one of them.

They have still not tied up the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United – perhaps delayed by the Magpies involvement in the League Cup, which their recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is cup-tied in – and are looking at defensive recruits on the left and centre of the back four, plus they would like to make Xavier Simons' loan from Chelsea permanent in the face of considerable interest elsewhere.

Having loaned Dogukan Sinik back to Antalyaspor earlier in the window, Hull tried to resign Keane Lewis-Potter on a temporary basis, with the wideman yet to make a big impact since moving to Brentford in the summer.

But having accepted defeat on that one, reports suggest they have turned to de la Fuente.

Born in Miami, the 21 year-old came through Barcelona's development system before moving to Marseille in 2021, and has spent the first half of the season on loan at Olympiacos.

The right footer has been out in the cold since Carlos Corberan was sacked as coach in mid-September.

De la Fuente has three caps for the USA but did not play for his country last year.

OUT OF FAVOUR: Marseille have loaned winger Konrad de la Fuente to Olympiacos this season