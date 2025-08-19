Hull City transfer news: Tigers' punishment reduced

Hull City have had the fee restrictions placed on them by the Football League reduced, but they will still not be able to buy players or loan them for a fee this season.

The League imposed sanctions when they became concerned after the Tigers were late with a number of payments in the first half of 2025.

There were issues paying suppliers and – briefly – player wages, in April.

Their most recent accounts showed they were losing £500,000 a week – double the already shockingly-high official figure for the Championship.

They were – again very briefly – under two transfer embargoes before outstanding loan fees were quickly paid to Aston Villa and Manchester City for Louie Barry and Fin Burns respectively, allowing them to start signing players again.

But they were prevented from paying transfer or loan fees for players for three windows.

The permanent, paid transfers of former loanee Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui had to be scrapped because although they were announced before the punishment was imposed, they had not been registered by then.

Hull appealed against the fee restrictions and after much consideration, the Club Financial Review Panel have decided the punishment for the third window, in the summer of 2026, should be suspended.

PUNISHMENT: The Football League have stopped Hull City buying players this season (Image: Getty Images)

With clubs only able to sign free agents outside of transfer windows, although the restrictions technically end when the winter transfer window closes in the new year, effectively they continue until the end of the campaign.

A three-window punishment was in line with the sanction initially applied to Sheffield Wednesday for the terrible mismanagement of their club in the summer, although that was extended to four windows when they failed to pay July's wages in full and on time.

Hull's case rested on what they referred to as "payment dates" but this does not appear to have cut much ice.

The Tigers ended their statement on the matter with the phrase: "CHALLENGES WILL NEVER BREAK US; THEY ONLY MAKE US STRONGER" and their actions in the transfer market since have been a show of strength.

FREE TRANSFER: Oli McBurnie (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United were persuaded to loan Joe Gelhardt back to Hull for a second time when it is thought the Whites were hoping to sell a player with two years left on his contract. Although Hull are forbidden from loaning players with an obligation or an option to make the deals permanent, it would be no surprise now if Hull were to buy Gelhardt – who has moved to East Yorkshire – next summer.

Likewise, they were able to sign free agent Oli McBurnie despite competition from a number of clubs, included his old sides Sheffield United and Swansea City.

"If you can pay massive wages weekly you can still sign very good players," said defeated Oxford United manager Gary Rowett after McBurnie scored the stoppage-time winner in his side's 3-2 defeat on Sunday. "I don't think it takes a genius to work out Oli McBurnie would be on a massive competitive wage.

"We haven't got a transfer embargo but we'd struggle to pay those amounts."