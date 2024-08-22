Hull City transfer news: Tim Walter insists latest signing from Germany was a collective decision

Hull City have made their second summer signing from German football but coach Tom Walter insists Chris Bedia is not his signing.

The striker arrives on a season-long loan from Union Berlin with an option to buy.

The Ivorian is the second player to move to Hull from Walter's homeland since he became coach in June but unlike midfielder Marvin Mehlem, he is not someone he has coached or coached against, having only moved to the Bundesliga in January, when Walter was in his last weeks at second-tier Hamburg.

But anyway, Walter is keen to stress that all the players signed so far and those he still hopes to bring in are collective decisions.

Hull do not have a director of football and their head of recruitment, Jared Dublin, only arrived last week, but chairman/owner Acun Ilicali is extremely hands on when it comes to rubber-stamping signings.

"It's not about me, it's about us," Walter stressed. "We decide as a club the recruitment with the owner and with the whole club which player fits in. He's one of them.

"That's the reason."

Bedia did not start a game for relegation-threatened Union, who he joined from Servette in January, so will not start for Hull at home to Millwall on Saturday.

TIGER: Chris Bedia has joined Hull City on a season-long loan from Union Berlin

"He didn't play that much so he has not the physical ability at the moment, especially not for 90 minutes, but he can play," revealed Walter.