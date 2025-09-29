Hull City and Derby County have reportedly cast eyes over Brighton & Hove Albion winger Tommy Watson.

It has been quite the year for the 19-year-old, who was announced as a £10m signing for the Seagulls in April.

He finished the 2024/25 season off at Sunderland, scoring the winner that sent the Black Cats to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Watson is still waiting for his Premier League debut, but has dazzled across two outings in the Carabao Cup. Last week, he registered three assists as Brighton dismantled Barnsley in a 6-0 mauling.

Tommy Watson joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Sunderland earlier this year. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Interest in Tommy Watson

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the England Under-19s international has admirers with a loan move something his lack of minutes could pave the way for.

A number of scouts are believed to have watched Watson in action at Oakwell, with Hull and Derby among those said to have monitored him.

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom is also believed to have attended, suggesting the Lilywhites could be among those looking at a potential loan swoop.

Despite standing at an imposing 6ft 3ins, Watson is renowned for his blistering pace and direct style of play.

When Brighton secured his signature earlier this year, the club’s then-technical director David Weir said: "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

"He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer. However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible."

Tommy Watson scored the goal that sent Sunderland to the Premier League. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hull City’s use of loan market

Hull have already made use of the loan market this term, having recruited four players on temporary deals.

Among those currently on loan at the MKM Stadium is Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, who had found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.