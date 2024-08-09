Hull City transfer news: Winger is third signing in two days as Tigers' recruitment drive goes through the gears at last

Hull City have signed Basel winger Liam Millar as their recruitment moved up a gear on the eve of the new season.

Canadian Millar was Hull's second signing of the day after Manchester City centre-back Finley Burns, who has joined on loan. Goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi arrived from Young Boys on Thursday.

If 21 year-old Burns is all about potential having played the vast majority of his senior football on loan at League One Stevenage last season, 24-year-old Millar is a more known quantity after impressing on loan at Preston North End with five goals and five Championship assists last season. Hull are by no means thought to have been the only second-tier club chasing his signature.

He also played every game of Canada's run to the Copa America semi-finals in the summer, albeit from the bench in the last four.

Millar has signed a three-year contract at the MKM Stadium, with the option of a further year. As is increasingly par for the course, the transfer fee has not been disclosed.

He will effectively take the place of Jaden Philogene, who rejoined Aston Villa for £13m in the summer.

Until the flurry of activity, Marvin Mehlem, Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh had been the only arrivals of a transfer window which has seen 15 senior players sold or released, and four loanees return to their parent club. Hull have until 11pm on August 30 to bolster their squad.