Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has become latest player to leave the club this summer, after joining newly-promoted Championship side Oxford United.

The goalkeeper has left for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old made 99 league starts and a substitute appearance for Hull in five seasons at East Yorkshire, having spells as first-choice goalkeeper but never able to cement himself in that role.

Ingram made 12 appearances in all competitions last season before new signing Ryan Allsop established himself at the club, and when he was injured around the turn of the year. Allsop has also been sold – to Birmingham City – but second-choice Ivor Pandur seems highly likely to start the campaign as No 1 after being championed by chairman Acun Ilicali at a fans' forum in May.

Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan have also been sold this summer. Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty, Billy Sharp, Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson have been allowed to leave on free transfer, and Callum Jones has been loaned to Morecambe.

There is also interest in Sean McLoughlin, who has been the subject of an offer, Ryan Longman and, reportedly, Jean Michael Seri.

Despite new coach Tim Walter having said in his first press conference that "Pre-season is very exciting and very important because it will take some work," two weeks in, Hull's only addition has been Ryan Giles, whose loan from Luton Town has been made permanent.

In fairness, though, he did diplomatically add: "We don't need to have early transfers, we need the right transfers,” and vice-chairman Tan Kesler says he is relaxed about the lack of activity so far, with offers lodged for a number of players and interest in others.

