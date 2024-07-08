IPSWICH TOWN are closing in on sealing a big-money move for Hull City's coveted vice-captain Jacob Greaves.

Speculation has been rife over the future of the talented central defender, 23, also able to operate as a left-back, throughout the close season so far.

Everton and West Ham have been interested in the player, but Premier League newcomers Ipswich appear to have made a decisive strike.

Town have targeted both Greaves and his similarly in-demand team-mate Jaden Philogene.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves celebrates his late winner at Huddersfield Town in February. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Philogene was on the radar of Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna last summer before he moved to Hull from Aston Villa, with the East Anglians having maintained their interest.

The winger also had interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, but in the form of an initial loan.

Reports suggest that Greaves began a medical with the Suffolk club on Sunday ahead of agreeing his switch south.

Philogene remains a target, but other top-flight clubs are keen, including Crystal Palace.