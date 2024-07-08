Hull City transfers: Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town closing in on central defender, also linked to Everton and West Ham
Speculation has been rife over the future of the talented central defender, 23, also able to operate as a left-back, throughout the close season so far.
Everton and West Ham have been interested in the player, but Premier League newcomers Ipswich appear to have made a decisive strike.
Town have targeted both Greaves and his similarly in-demand team-mate Jaden Philogene.
Philogene was on the radar of Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna last summer before he moved to Hull from Aston Villa, with the East Anglians having maintained their interest.
The winger also had interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, but in the form of an initial loan.
Reports suggest that Greaves began a medical with the Suffolk club on Sunday ahead of agreeing his switch south.
Philogene remains a target, but other top-flight clubs are keen, including Crystal Palace.
Son of former Hull defender Mark, Greaves began his career in Hull's academy before making his first senior appearance on loan at Cheltenham in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.