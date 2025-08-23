ON THE field, Sergej Jakirovic has made a good start as Hull City coach but off it he is already experiencing one of the big frustrations of Championship life – injuries.

Despite transfer restrictions which have left the Tigers unable to pay transfer or loan fees in this transfer window or the next, they have made some pretty good signings, and have been rewarded with two draws (they were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Wrexham) and a dramatic 3-2 win in their opening three matches.

But they welcome struggling Blackburn Rovers without the injured Matt Crooks, Semi Ajayi, Akin Famewo, Lewie Coyle, Nathan Tinsdale, Edin Destan, Liam Millar and Elliot Matazo. The reality of one of the world's most unrelentingly physical leagues is starting to bite.

And to top it all off, there is a virus in the camp.

"I said in my first press conference (as Hull coach) we would play with energy, with intensity until the end, always," he said. "So far, so good. There are still a lot of things we can improve. There is space.

"I just want us to be healthy. This is most important for this squad especially because of the transfer restrictions. Right now we are losing one player per game and this is not good.

"This is football, this can happen because of kicks. I hope by the international break (in early September) we will be healthy.

"We've now lost Crooks (to an ankle injury). We have some virus (in the camp). We don't know who will play Saturday.

INJURY: Matt Crooks (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Matt Crooks is out, Shami Ajay is out, Akin Famewo is out – he got some kicks in the calf (in Wednesday's training)."

It is not all bad news, though, with Joel Ndala recovered from the shoulder problem which took him off against Oxford United on Sunday, and fellow winger Mohammed Belloumi set to be part of the squad after injuring his anterior cruciate ligaments in November.

"Mo Belloumi will be on the bench and then I will decide (if he plays)," confirmed Jakirovic. "It will improve our group a lot.

"He trained with us with full contact so for his head it's good to be with us.

END IN SIGHT: Hull City winger Mohamed Belloumi (Image: Cameron Howard)

"You see in training he has very high quality in every movement – with the ball, without the ball – so it will be very big improvement for us."

Jakirovic has not given the 23-year-old any under-23 football to get him up to speed.

"Bad pitches, opponent motivation, somebody can kick you as well," were the explanations. "If you're standing next to Mo Belloumi, you (could) try to prove yourself (by injuring him).

"It's dangerous for the contact for sure. In my opinion is he will be better with us (the first team)."

Hull continue to wheel and deal in the market, with Jakirovic confirming interest in Besiktas’ Amir Hadziahmetovic and Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas. Neither midfielder can arrive, though, until someone leaves, with Getafe interested in winger Abu Kamara.