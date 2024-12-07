Hull City v Blackburn Rovers: Smiles matter as Tigers prepare for Ruben Selles handover

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers Andy Dawson plans to hand Hull City over to Ruben Selles with smiles on their faces.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson is set to take caretaker charge of the Tigers for the last time – at least in this spell – at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

At the time of going to press, Hull were still completing the final touches of the 41-year-old Spaniard's move from Reading, along with his assistants James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of when that happens, the trio are set to be in the stands on Saturday watching a home team without a win in their last 10 matches, and who have lost the previous five.

Wednesday’s game at home to Watford looks likely to be the first game Selles picks a Hull team for.

So club stalwart Dawson has been doing his damndest to raise spirits this week ahead of the handover.

"We've had a really good week in terms of intensity and quality on the training pitch and the lads have had a smile on their face," said the former Tigers defender, who was also in caretaker command in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they've had a good week in terms of all the details – technical, tactical, physical – and I know we've enjoyed working with them as a group of staff.

SMILES BETTER: Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson

"The lads have ben brilliant this week in terms of asking questions and wanting to learn.

"We played some good football at Middlesbrough (last week). I thought they were really brave in what we tried to do but I thought we could have played forward a bit more, we possibly could have hurt their back line a bit more.

"When the lads (substitutes) came on and the game momentum swayed we had runners in behind and we really looked a threat. We've tried to get them messages across this week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson accepts it is not a one-way street, and knows he has to give something back in return.

"Every player needs an arm around them, it doesn't matter if you're 21 or 34," he said. "I've been there.

"When they're struggling – and everyone does in football – they've got to know you've got their back.

"If I'm asking them to be brave I've got to be willing to accept mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got ex-Premier League players, international footballers in there. We've got to set the team up in a structure but we've got to give them the licence to make decisions.

"Yes they'll be accountable but when the shape's right out of possession we can be accountable together and maybe win the ball back a bit earlier.

"Try to play forward and enjoy what you're good at because we're in the game to score goals and when good footballers – in a structure – are allowed that little bit of freedom they flourish and you see the best of them."

Charlie Hughes is back from suspension and Stephen Alzate is available after another week's training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull have turned to Selles not because of any honours or Championship experience in two managerial posts, as Southampton's caretaker in early 2023 and Reading manager since, but the way he handled difficult times with both, and an attractive style of football – important to owner/chairman Acun Ilicali.

Selles had 17 games in charge of a Southampton side doomed to Premier League relegation and has been through many a crisis at Reading, whose owner has been practically at war with disgruntled fans and a Football League exasperated by his financial mismanagement.