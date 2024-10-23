Tim Walter is bracing himself for a horrible Wednesday evening.

It is nothing to do with his Hull City being up against a Burnley team who six months ago were still in the Premier League and have plenty of quality left over from it, everything to do with how he will be forced to watch.

For only the second time in his career, Walter will be in the stands as his team plays a game of football. Last time was by choice, this time suspension.

Walter will feel his punishment for three yellow cards in 11 Hull matches more than most. Few coaches are as expressive and so obviously wrapped up in how their team is performing as the giant German, a photographer's dream.

Words are one thing, actions are another, but his contrite press conference claimed he is a man who has learnt his lesson.

The glimmer of light for him is he now has more trust that his players fully understand the principles of Walterball and he has always trusted backroom lieutenants Filip Tapalovic and Julian Hubner.

"I have a better view now but I've never been banned before because in Germany you never get banned," says the 48-year-old. "If you come too close on the pitch to the refs and you want to speak to them on the pitch, for them it's maybe a bad look.

"I've been booked three times because of that so it's a good lesson for me. In Germany you'd never be banned for these situations but you have to accept it.

"I love my job and I want to be next to the pitch because I enjoy that so much. For me it's horrible.

"I'll give all my energy from the stands to the lads so they know I'm there for them all the time.

"I've done it (sit in the stands) once in my whole career, in Hamburg. It's horrible to not be on the touchline.

"For me it's the worst thing in life because I enjoy staying next to the pitch and being involved in the game. I'll try to never have that feeling ever again."

Walter's third booking came when he approached West Yorkshire referee Bobby Madley after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. He was unhappy a first-half handball by Chris Mepham, the last defender, went unpunished, and that Madley got in the way of a short-corner routine (but crucially did not touch the ball). A distracted Marvin Mehlem gave up possession and Sunderland went down the other end and scored through Wilson Isidor.

"There are things I need to learn but it's not so much on the touchline but more after the game walking to the refs," he accepts. "I just want to appreciate (them) and say thank you. If somebody says something like, 'It was my fault' I don't want to hear it at this moment but afterwards I think, 'Okay.'

"I've never been banned from the touchline before for my emotions but I need that (release) because I am like I am.

"I have to be a bit less emotional after the game. Next time I'll shake hands, take my feet and go.

"It's maybe more about what it looks like on TV here (than in his native Germany) but the game's not about the referees, it's about two teams playing each other and maybe we have to take more care over this and (realise) it's not about one person, it's about 22 players – not about me, not about him."

Walter believes others will deal with it better than him.

"I can have contact with the bench but I trust my assistants," he insists. "They are well prepared and really good so they have the quality to do it without me.

"Before the game I can go in the dressing room, at half-time and after the game as well, it's just about not going next to the pitch."

And his team are growing in their understanding what he and his idiosyncratic style of play demand.

"They're progressing every training session, every game, because they're getting to know each other better so there's more connections between the positions and especially in the principles," he says.

"Now we can work even harder on the details, so it makes everything a bit easier. We could have done it before if we had the team a bit earlier.

"If you're working on details, everything is clear. They know how to behave on the pitch in different situations."

They also had a good dress rehearsal, he believes, at the weekend.

"It's probably the same (challenge) as we had on Sunday, Sunderland have the best offence," says Walter, who says he will weigh up whether to ask Charlie Hughes and Gustavo Puerta to follow up so quickly on their first Hull starts.

"Now Burnley are top of the league so it's probably the same situation but what we have to do especially in the first half is we have to press higher and be more convinced.

"We have to prove it again because we showed it and that's our aim for Wednesday.

"It's just a case of adding what we're missing but we can get it and I'm convinced about my boys because they've done a really good job and they keep progressing.