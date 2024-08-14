Completing his course in wingplay from one of the best to grace the Premier League has delayed Will Jarvis's big break, but now could be the man from York's time to shine.

Opportunity usually knocks for professional football's youngsters in July and August.

Helping to make up the numbers in pre-season, most find the door shuts once international players are back up to speed after delayed summer breaks and the transfer window is closed, but one or two sneak through. Jarvis might – just might – be able to do that at Hull City.

His performance at home to Bristol City was certainly encouraging, he and fellow substitute Liam Millar transforming their team in the final half-hour of the 1-1 draw.

Given how coach Tim Walter spoke after the game about the importance of wingers, it is hard to imagine Hull not signing a right-sider intended to leapfrog Jarvis before 11pm on August 30.

But until they get one – and Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looks bound for Sheffield United instead – Jarvis has the chance to state his case, possibly starting with a full debut in Wednesday's League Cup tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

What Jarvis and summer signing Millar brought to the side on Saturday which Ryan Giles – a left-back by trade – and Abdulkadir Omur – a natural "No 10" – could not is the traits of an out-and-out winger. They are a dying breed but Walter is a fan, and Jarvis has had a good tutor for the last 12 months.

Luckily for him, in the summer of 2023 Shelbourne were Hull’s feeder club – owner Acun Ilicali quickly sold them, recoginising the idea was not working – and former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff was their manager.

MENTOR: Former Chelsea winger Damien Duff worked with Will Jarvis in his role as Shelbourne manager

"It matured me massively living over there and going away from my family," says Jarvis, whose previously loans had been in non-league football with his hometown club, and Scarborough Athletic. "The football's very physical over there, it's got me a lot stronger. It's benefitted me in all aspects.

"What he (Duff) did for me was brilliant, the runs he was telling me to make and the stuff he was passing on from his game.

"He said, 'If I see you back at Shelbourne, you've failed.'

"I agree with him. The level over there is a good level but the Championship's a lot higher."

NEW STYLE: Hull City coach Tim Walter

Some will fall by the wayside under Walter's attacking style of play, which demands a lot of defenders in possession and stretches the pitch, putting a premium on stamina.

Time will tell if he is good enough yet to play it in the Championship but in terms of approach, Jarvis seems a decent fit, which is why he was recalled from his loan in the middle of last week.

"The gaffer said to me, 'I want you part of the squad, I've watched a couple of games when you were over there,'" reveals Jarvis.

"I think the way the manager's trying to play now suits me a lot more than it did last season (under Liam Rosenior).

MILLAR TIME: Liam Millar will make his Hull City debut against Sheffield Wednesday

"Coming on on Saturday, he said you've got nothing to lose.

"He's just telling us to be positive when we have the ball. He's a very positive manager, very positive style of play and hopefully as it all comes together we can blow teams away.

"It's getting the attackers on the ball and going forward a lot more. We had a lot of chances where we could easily have blown them away and that's down to the style of play.

"He's a great manager and his philosophy is appealing. It's tough getting used to a new style of play but I think the lads have adapted well."

Walter – who has Jean Michael Seri fit again and needing a good performance with fellow midfielder Oscar Zambrano watching from the stands on Saturday ahead of a loan – has confirmed Millar will make his first start in amber and black, and Jarvis and on-loan defender Finley Burns will also hope to. Goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi could make his debut.

As he is on loan from Manchester City’s academy, Burns ought to also be well-suited to Walter’s demands, though the 21-year-old’s qualities are not all about his feet.

"He’s a talented player and we’ll try to develop the player,” says Walter.”He has to improve himself and he will have an impact on the squad because he has height (he is 6ft 5in) – that’s important especially in his position.

"He’s a technical, good player and he can read the game and he’s a good defender and good at heading.”

For Jarvis and Burns there is a bigger picture, but one senses the former’s window of opportunity might be narrower if he is going to have an impact at Hull this season.

"I want to play as much as I can for this football club and whether it's in the league or the cup, I'm not fussed," he says. "Hopefully I can get back on the pitch and show the fans what I can do.

"I'd like to think I'm a lot more ready for (English) men's football.