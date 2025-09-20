IT MIGHT not be the best thing to say in front of owner Acun Ilicali but Hull City are working hard on the defensive side of their game to make sure there are more winners than consolation goals from the stoppage-time strikes that are becoming a habit.

Iicali is a strong believer in entertain at all costs, but at home to Southampton on Saturday is the Tigers will have to watch the back door too after conceding nine goals in their last three, winless, fixtures.

"It was important going into the Swansea game that we saw some shoots of what we'd been working on, which was making ourselves really difficult to beat,” says assistant coach Dean Holden.

"We are disappointed with the goals we conceded. The first one, (Zan) Vipotnik does what he does really well to get between the lines. The lines weren't huge but he's managed to find the space and scored.

LEAVING IT LATE: Oli McBurnie celebrates his stoppage-time winner at home to Oxford United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"The second one's a counter-attack. We didn't quite get that transition right.

"Overall, it was a much stronger defensive display. We had two shots on our goal. From that point of view, there was an improvement."

Late goals have been a more pleasing feature of Sergej Jakirovic’s Hull.

"We've had some fantastic ends to the game, like against Oxford (their only win, 3-2 at home),” says Holden.

"At Swansea he (fourth official Leigh Doughty) stuck seven (added) minutes up at the end. We believed on the bench, the players going onto the pitch, more importantly, believed it as well.

"We hope we don't have to rely on these last-minute winners or last-minute equalisers."

The defensive improvements will be tested by a Saints side yo-yoing between the top two divisions.

"They're a fantastic team in the Championship," says Holden. "They've got good, experienced centre-backs in (Jack) Stephens and (Taylor) Harwood-Bellis, who I worked with previously (at Stoke City).

"Flynn Downes is a top midfielder at this level. They've got Shea Charles alongside him.

"In the forward areas, they've got great options

"(Finn) Azaz is top and I have to say, young Tom Fellows on the wing, I'm amazed the Premier League team didn't take him in the summer.

"(Ryan) Fraser on the other side... you go right throughout the team. We've got it all on but these are the games you want to test yourself in."