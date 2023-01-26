Hull City casting eyes over Oldham Athletic ace with pair set to leave the club

Latest news and rumours regarding Hull City as they prepare for the weekend

Hull City are back in action this weekend with a home clash against QPR. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back from their loss last time out away at Sheffield United.

Liam Rosenior has only lost twice since taking over from Shota Arveladze. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder on trial

Hull are taking a look at Oldham Athletic midfielder Harry Vaughan, as per the Oldham Times. The Tigers are casting their eyes over the 18-year-old as they weigh up a potential swoop. They also had Latics’ Joe Edwards on trial a couple of weeks ago.

Vaughan has already made 40 first-team appearances in his career to date and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He has also had a loan spell at Radcliffe this term to gain experience.

Duo expected to leave

Winger James Scott and defender Josh Emmanuel are expected to leave the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday. As per Hull Live, Rosenior is poised to cut ties with the pair.

Scott, who had a loan spell at Hibernian in the last campaign, is in talks with an unnamed League One club. He has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire since his switch from Motherwell back in January 2020.

