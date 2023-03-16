Hull City complete permanent signing of Chelsea midfielder

Latest Hull City transfer news emerges as they announce long-term signing

Hull City have completed the permanent signing of Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons. The youngster has put pen-to-paper on a contract until the summer of 2026 with the club holding an option for a further year on top of that.

The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis at the start of this season to get some experience under his belt. He initially had to bide his time for game time at the MKM Stadium and struggled for opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he is starting to get more minutes now with the Tigers and has made seven appearances in all competitions, six of which have come in the Championship.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior is pleased to have got the deal done and has said: “I’m absolutely delighted to tie Xavier down on a long-term deal. We’ve worked really hard to get Xavi to commit his future to the club and he’s a big part of my plans.

“He’s got undoubted potential and quality, an outstanding attitude and trains at 100% all the time. He’s got Premier League physicality and athleticism. If we can help him improve his technical aspects and tactical understanding of the game, we’ve got a fantastic asset for the club.”

Simons started out in the academy at Brentford before moving to Chelsea in 2016. He was a key player for the Blues at various youth levels and played once for their first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad