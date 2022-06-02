Hull City look to Turkish Super League to help boost their attacking options this summer.

Former Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a stellar season with West Ham, earning him his first international call up and there are now plenty of other Hull stars hoping to replicate Bowen’s moves.

Bowen has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions, helping the Hammers to the Europa League semi-final and to a seventh place in the Premier League.

With Bowen’s trajectory in mind, Hull have several other players who may well find themselves making that step up to the top flight of English or European football.

Keane Lewis-Potter is one such player who Hull supporters would be desperate to keep hold of but may soon flee for a top-tier club.

He has scored 12 goals in 46 appearances in his first full season in the Championship and has already attracted plenty of attention from Premier League outfits. West Ham are one of the many who have been eyeing up the talent of the young left-winger.

Take a look at the latest transfer news from Hull City and their other Championship rivals...

1. Ball seals League One move Former Rotherham United star Dominic Ball has signed with Ipswich Town after he was released by Queens Park Rangers this season. He was one of six players to be released by Rangers and is the second signing Ipswich have made, the first being another Rotherham star Freddie Ladapo. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Swansea City look to secure cut-price deal Swansea City have cut Steven Benda’s price-tag in half as they look for a sale but Peterborough United are still unwilling to make a permanent move. The Posh hoped for the goalkeeper in the January transfer window but have now moved on to other targets as Swansea look to offload the 23-year-old. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. Bristol City tie key man down to new deal Swiss international Timm Klose has signed a new one-year contract with Bristol City. He has made 18 appearances for the Robins after joining in January from Norwich and has scored once. The centre-back’s contract also includes the option of a further year. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Bournemouth target reveals ambitions Bournemouth are hopeful of keeping Liverpool man Nat Phillips at the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis after the defender played a key role in the Cherries fight for promotion last season. Phillips however looks set for a break from football before any discussions regarding his future take place (Football League World) Photo Sales