Shota Arveladze will face some big calls as he prepares for his first season as Hull City manager.

With their Championship status secured after a typically inconsisent final 10 games to the season, Hull City will now turn their focus towards improving on 19th placed finish they earned during the campaign.

The Tigers were sat 14 points and three places above the bottom three by the time they ended the season with a 1-1 draw against play-off contenders Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Tigers boss Shota Arveladze will now prepare for his first full transfer window in charge of the club after he was appointed as successor to Grant McCann in the final week of January.

The former Rangers striker has already confirmed a number of his squad will depart when their contracts come to and end this summer - and he will also been keen to put his own stamp on the side in a bid to push themselves up the Championship table next season.

The Yorkshire Post looks at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and a number of their Championship rivals.

1. Bristol City eyeing move for Derby County veteran Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will look to bolster his defensive ranks with the signing of Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies (Alan Nixon) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Baggies aim for Swift move West Brom are hoping to beat competition from the likes of Leeds United, Brentford and Burnley to sign Reading star John Swift (The Athletic) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. QPR keeper set for SPL move QPR’s Scottish international goalkeeper David Marshall is close to joining SPL club Hibernian (West London Sport) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fulham set to hand new deal to defender as Premier League clubs circle (The Sun) Fulham will offer a new contract to defender Tosin Adarabioyo to warn off interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales