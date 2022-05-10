With their Championship status secured after a typically inconsisent final 10 games to the season, Hull City will now turn their focus towards improving on 19th placed finish they earned during the campaign.
The Tigers were sat 14 points and three places above the bottom three by the time they ended the season with a 1-1 draw against play-off contenders Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Tigers boss Shota Arveladze will now prepare for his first full transfer window in charge of the club after he was appointed as successor to Grant McCann in the final week of January.
The former Rangers striker has already confirmed a number of his squad will depart when their contracts come to and end this summer - and he will also been keen to put his own stamp on the side in a bid to push themselves up the Championship table next season.
The Yorkshire Post looks at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and a number of their Championship rivals.