Latest injury news regarding Hull City as they prepare to face Rotherham United

Aaron Connolly is stepping up his recovery from his foot injury as he looks to return for Hull City for the remaining games of this season. The striker joined the Tigers on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January on a deal until the summer.

He has since made six appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions and has chipped in with a couple of goals. He has been sidelined since February but is close to returning now.

Hull take on Rotherham United this weekend and the game will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international. However, Liam Rosenior has provided this update regarding his situation: “He’s probably a week or so away from full training. He’ll need another week after that with how long he’s been out. We’ve missed him, like we would all the players. Aaron gives us something different at the top end of the pitch and I can’t wait to have him back.”

The Tigers will have to assess the 23-year-old ahead of their Easter fixtures against Millwall and Sunderland and won’t want to rush him back in.