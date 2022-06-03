Shota Arveladze heads into the summer transfer market keen to put his own print on the Hull City squad.
Six months have passed since the former Georgian international replaced Grant McCann as Tigers manager and he was given little time to add to his ranks following his appointment in the final days of the January transfer window.
But Arveladze has already given an indiciation of his viewpoint of what lies ahead this summer as he continues to be linked with several players.
Speaking last month, he said: “We have to build and the most important thing is to find the right ones the club deserves. Of course the club will probably make mistakes as well – every club does, even the huge clubs. But we have to make sur it’s a small number.”
Another intriguing option has been mentioned in the media over the last 24 hours as Arveladze continues to monitor the Turkish market he knows so well.
The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.