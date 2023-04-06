Hull City are reportedly keen on Roma full-back Bryan Reynolds. The USA international is being linked with a switch to East Yorkshire at the end of this season.
The Tigers are keeping one eye on next term as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign at the helm. He has done a steady job since taking over from Shota Arveladze at the MKM Stadium and has only lost six out of his 22 games in charge.
According to a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, Hull ‘want’ to land Reynolds in the next transfer window. He has spent time on loan at Westerlo this season and has made 27 appearances for the Belgian outfit in all competitions. Fellow Championship clubs Swansea City and QPR have also been credited with an interest in the defender.
Cyrus Christie is Rosenior’s starting player at right-back when he is fit with Lewie Coyle as competition. However, the latter is out of contract at the end of June and it remains to be seen whether he will be staying.
Reynolds, 21, could be seen as a long-term option for the Tigers instead. Current side Roma snapped him up in 2021 from FC Dallas and he has since played eight times for the Italian giants, as well as having a loan spell away at Kortrijk before his temporary switch to Westerlo.