The Tigers face a challenge to retain one of their star players this summer.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has already been hard at working on to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Tigers.

Forward Tom Eaves and midfield duo Tom Huddlestone and Richie Smallwood were all released and the former Georgian international took up options on five existing members of his squad.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram, defenders Callum Elder and Josh Emmanuel, midfielder George Honeyman and forward Malik Wilks will all form part of Arveladze’s squad going into the new campaign.

The Tigers have been linked with a whole host of players since the end of last season with the likes of Turkey international Ozan Tufan, Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and Derby County defender Curtis Davies all said to be on Arveladze’s radar.

Keeping hold of one of his key players could be more of a challenge and there are reports one Tigers star is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

