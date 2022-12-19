All the latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Hull City rescued a point as they faced Sunderland in the Championship at the weekend. Ozan Tufan’s late goal ended the clash as a 1-1 draw as the Tigers made it three matches without a win.

Despite Elliot Embleton’s red card early in the second half, Sunderland substitute Ross Stewart gifted the visitors the lead before Tufan equalised eight minutes later. City remain 21st in the Championship though could find themselves in the bottom three if Wigan Athletic beat Sheffield United today.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

VALENCIA 'LEAD' RACE FOR BURNLEY TARGET

Burnley have fallen behind in the race to sign Universidad de Chile forward Lucas Assadi, with Valencia now the frontrunners for his signature. The 18-year-old has a €2m release clause and has also attracted interest from Benfica. (El Desmarque)

SHEFF UTD WONDER-KID 'JOINS' MAN CITY

Sheffield United's teenage midfielder Kylan Midwood has reportedly joined Manchester City after attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United. The 14-year-old has been impressing for the Blades' U15 side. (Football League World)

PRESTON NORTH END 'REALLY' INTERESTED IN LIVERPOOL STARLET

Preston North End are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Liverpool's Bobby Clark next month. The 17-year-old joined the Reds from Newcastle United's academy last year. (The Chronicle)

BOURNEMOUTH 'PREPARE' BRISTOL CITY DOUBLE SWOOP

Bournemouth are reportedly preparing to make a move for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott in January. The Cherries were linked with the latter last summer. (Sunday Mirror)

HULL CITY 'SET' TO MAKE OFFER FOR HIBS ACE

Hull City will be the first club to make a concrete offer to sign Hibs defender Ryan Porteous next month. The 23-year-old's contract will expire in the summer and he has since attracted interest from the likes of Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and Norwich. (Scottish Sun)

BOLTON 'EYE' AMBITIOUS MOVE FOR HUDDERSFIELD STRIKER

Bolton Wanderers are said to be targeting a surprise move for Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward, whose contract will expire in the summer. The 32-year-old scored 14 goals in the Championship last season. (Alan Nixon)

EVERTON 'JOIN' RIVALS IN RACE FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY STAR

Everton have reportedly joined Liverpool and Leeds United in monitoring Birmingham City teenager George Hall. The midfielder has made five starts in the Championship this season. (Daily Mail)

WATFORD KEY MAN 'COULD' LEAVE ON LOAN IN JANUARY

