All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Hull and their Championship rivals.

Hull City are slipping back towards the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats, and they will be desperate to arrest the slide this weekend as Liam Rosenior settles in.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Hull and their Championship rivals.

Hull eye League Two side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City are said to be eyeing a move for Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon. Glennon is said to be impressing for Grimsby in league Two, and he has become a target for the Tigers ahead of the January transfer window. Glennon is a former Liverpool academy player. (Pete O’Rourke)

Boro’s Akpom talks

Middlesbrough are in talks with Chuba Akpom over a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer. Boro boss Michael Carrick has said: “We’ve talked already, it’s only natural, you need to have a plan. It’s very early but you get a quick feeling. That’s up to me and the club to plan for, the more people play well, the easier it is.” (The Northern Echo)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanson to Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be interested in Aston Villa star Morgan Sanson. Sanson has featured sparingly for Villa over the last year or so, and he appears unlikely to manage a resurgence under Unai Emery. The Black Cats are said to be interested, but a loan deal seems more likely. (Football Fan Cast)

Beyer blow