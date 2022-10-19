Hull City have failed to beat Blackpool in their previous eleven attempts.

Hull City return to action this evening as they look to pick up only their second win in nine matches. The Tigers travel to Lancashire as they take on Blackpool in the Championship.

Despite a strong start to the season, the Yorkshire outfit’s form has slumped and they currently sit only a point outside of the relegation zone. However, a win today could see them overtake Blackpool.

The Seasiders currently sit 19th in the second tier but are unbeaten in their last three matches. However, they could be without three key players this evening after Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson and Shayne Lavery were all sent off in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at the weekend.

The visit to Bloomfield Road will be their fourth match since Shota Arveladze’s sacking, however they don’t appear to be much closer to appointing his successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are today’s rumours...

BLADES STAR 'CONSIDERING' NATIONALITY SWITCH

The Turkey national team manager Stefan Kuntz was in attendance to watch Sheffield United's 3-3 draw with Blackpool at the weekend. The Blades' striker Rhian Brewster is eligible to represent the nation through his Turkish Cypriot mother. (Football League World)

PRESTON NORTH END FLOP 'AIMING' FOR WORLD CUP CALL-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Preston North End loanee Lukas Nmecha could be set for a place in Germany's squad for the World Cup after picking up seven international caps since making his debut last year. The striker has scored three league goals this season for Wolfsburg. (Deepdale Digest)

EX-SUNDERLAND YOUNGSTER NAMED EFL YOUNG PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Sunderland academy product Bali Mumba has been named the EFL Young Player of the Month after bagging two goals and two assists for loan club Plymouth Argyle. The 21-year-old joined Norwich City from the Black Cats in 2020. (NCFC)

STOKE CITY FORWARD 'ALMOST' JOINED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SIDE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell has revealed how a move to Rangers looked very close at one stage before signing a new contract with the Potters in January 2020. The striker has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Beautiful Game Podcast)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'TARGET' AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in Scotland since joining the club this summer. (Football League World)

QPR BOSS 'PLAYS DOWN' SPECULATION

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR boss Michael Beale has knocked back speculation linking him with the Rangers and Wolves' vacancies. The 42-year-old said: "The club has had no contact. It is the media writing the stories. It is my first job at QPR and I couldn't be happier with the way it is going." (Glasgow Evening Times)

MIDDLESBROUGH ‘EYE’ FORMER HULL CITY DEFENDER