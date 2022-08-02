Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Shota Arveladze was quick to praise the Hull City fans following their dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol City over the weekend.

The Tigers looked set to pick up a point in their Championship opener until new signing Jean Michael Seri powered in a deflected 94th-minute shot to secure the win - and Arveladze believed they had the supporters to thank.

He said: “We keep going because of the supporters – they help us a lot and give us extra energy, which sometimes you want to find in the last half an hour. That’s all together.

“We needed a result, energy, atmosphere – we needed everything. We needed a good start, this adrenaline, which we have to find.

“That was what the public create today – give us incredible huge energy for the whole season.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Huddersfield boss lands Europa League job Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has become the new manager of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos. The Spaniard could be set to guide his team into the Europa League if they can get through the preliminaries. (Olympiacos FC)

2. Premier League clubs unwilling to match Watford asking price No club are yet to meet Watford's £20m asking price they have placed on Emmanuel Dennis' head, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both showing interest. (Daily Express)

3. Reading target ex-Blackpool loanee Reading are said to be keen on signing Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk this summer, with Hibernian also keen. The 24-year-old picked up three assists in nine appearances whilst on loan at Blackpool last season. (Alan Nixon)

4. Blades in pole position to sign Man City starlet Sheffield United are reportedly leading Bournemouth, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan. It is thought the Blades have already made an offer to snap up the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail)