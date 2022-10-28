Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Friday

Hull City go into their clash against Blackburn Rovers tomorrow on the back of back-to-back away wins over Blackpool and Rotherham United. The Tigers have climbed up to 16th in the league table.

Huddersfield Town are in action versus Millwall at home. Here is a look at the latest news regarding the Yorkshire pair...

Hull City

Hull City saw a move for Pedro Martins fall through earlier this month. The Portuguese boss is now in talks with Al-Gharafa in Qatar and a deal is ‘very close’, according to a report by O Jogo.

It appears the Tigers have found their permanent replacement for Shota Arveladze in the form of former defender Liam Rosenior. The 38-year-old, who left Derby County recently, is ‘closing’ in on a return to the MKM Stadium as manager according to Hull Live.

Ex-City player Chris Hargreaves has been sacked by Yeovil Town. The National League side have decided to cut ties with him after their poor start to the season. He has also managed Torquay United in the past.

Hull have received a boost on the injury front with Harvey Vale and Salah Oulad M’Hand returning to training. As per the official club website, the Chelsea and Arsenal loan duo have linked back up with the rest of their teammates.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield could remain without Jonathan Hogg and Tino Anjorin for some weeks to come. Their boss Mark Fotheringham has said, as per the club Twitter account: “We’re not likely to see Jonathan Hogg or Tino Anjorin any time soon, it’s more long term with all of the players that are currently missing. Our medical staff are working really hard with them. We’re just trying to monitor them, but this gives others a chance too.”