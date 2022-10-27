Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Thursday

Hull City have won back-to-back away games against Blackpool and Rotherham United under the caretaker charge of Andy Dawson. They are back in action this weekend at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have only won once under new manager Mark Fotheringham and that was against the Tigers. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull reportedly want Liam Rosenior as their new boss and hope to agree terms with their former defender this week, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 38-year-old is available after recently leaving League One side Derby County.

The Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted that he one of the ‘strongest’ candidates for the role, as per BBC Humberside Sport’s Mike White on Twitter. The club has been linked with a few names since Shota Arveladze’s sacking but are carefully weighing up their options as seeing a deal for Pedro Martins fall through earlier this month.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield goalkeeper Josh Mazfari has joined Liversedge on loan. The 18-year-old has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He joined the Yorkshire club in July having previously been on the books at Thornaby.

