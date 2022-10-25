Three Tigers make the line-up – it perhaps could have been more – with their caretaker manager in charge.

Two disappointing performances for Leeds United, at Leicester City, and at home to Fulham, means no Premier League players make this week's XI.

Seven of Yorkshire's 11 league clubs are represented in this week's team, set out in a 4-3-1-2.

GK: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United)

If it were team of the weekend, Bradford City's Harry Lewis would get the nod but he did ship four at Burton Albion. So did Johansson on Saturday and he arguably blotted his copybook a touch by failing to keep out Cyrus Christie's goal, but the good far outweighed the bad that day and at Stoke City, so he edges it.

RB: Cyrus Christie (Hull City)

Scored at Rotherham and started the move for Ryan Longman's goal too. On top form at Blackpool too, which is why Lewie Coyle was eased back from illness as a substitute at the New York Stadium. The pair might have to play together in the short-term, although Jacob Greaves's performances as a makeshift left-back have complicated even that compromise.

TOP FORM: Hull City right-back Cyrus Christie at Blackpool

RCB: Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday)

The centre-back is starting to look like a really astute loan signing by the Owls. Played his part in a Football League Trophy clean sheet against Leicester City's under-21s before an outstanding display at Lincoln City.

LCB: Rory McArdle (Harrogate Town)

Sat out the Football League Trophy game in midweek but his manager called him a "man mountain" when he returned at Tranmere Rovers. The former Bradford Citty centre-back's presence in the side clearly makes such a difference to the Sulphurites.

SHINING LIGHT: Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas

Like many players of his type, the versatile Osborn can sometimes be under-rated but no Blades were taking him for granted when his goal started a point-saving comeback at home to Norwich City.

RM: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

Things are a struggle for the Terriers at the moment but Thomas showed his qualities in an otherwise dismal 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.

GOALSCORER: Harrogate Town striker Matty Daly, who is on loan from Huddersfield Town

CM: Jean Michael Seri (Hull City)

The classy central midfielder's appetite for hard work has been questioned at times in black and amber, but with Ryan Woods' industry alongside him, he was able to show the full range of his skills at Stoke and Rotherham.

LM: Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)

Given a more advanced role in Danny Schofield's first game as Doncaster Rovers coach, he more than justified it in the 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Hole: Greg Docherty (Hull City)

Playing somewhere between the right wing and the No 10 position, Docherty was preferred to more glamorous options but showed that his combination of hard work and no little skill is the best balance for the Tigers.

RCF: Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday)

Any concerns Owls fans may have had about Gregory's unproductive start to the season have been blown away by three goals in two matches. You never lose what he has.

LCF: Matty Daly (Harrogate Town)

The on-loan Huddersfield striker was on the scoresheet to stretch Harrogate's unbeaten run into three matches.

Manager: Andy Dawson (Hull City)