Round-up: Hull City in ongoing discussions over managerial vacancy, Huddersfield Town transfer update emerges
Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Tuesday
Hull City have won back-to-back away games against Blackpool and Rotherham United under interim boss Andy Dawson. They will be hoping they can start climbing up the league table now.
Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have only won once under new manager Mark Fotheringham and that was against the Tigers earlier this month. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...
Hull City
Most Popular
Carlos Corberan, who has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Hull, is on the verge of joining West Brom. Reporter Guillem Balague has said the deal is ‘almost done’. The Spaniard guided Huddersfield to the play-off final last season.
The Tigers have been in ‘ongoing’ discussions with potential candidates since stepping away from their pursuit of Pedro Martins, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. Owner Acun Ilicali has a big decision to make soon with Dawson performing well in caretaker charge.
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield are not pursuing a move for St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus, according to Yorkshire Live. The Australian midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Yorkshire outfit but is not believed to be on their radar at this moment in time.
Sunderland have announced on their official club website that they have sold out their away allocation at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday 2nd November. The Black Cats will be backed by 2,300 supporters when they make the trip early next month. Tony Mowbray’s side have lost their last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.