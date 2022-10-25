Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Tuesday

Hull City have won back-to-back away games against Blackpool and Rotherham United under interim boss Andy Dawson. They will be hoping they can start climbing up the league table now.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have only won once under new manager Mark Fotheringham and that was against the Tigers earlier this month. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Hull City

Carlos Corberan, who has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Hull, is on the verge of joining West Brom. Reporter Guillem Balague has said the deal is ‘almost done’. The Spaniard guided Huddersfield to the play-off final last season.

The Tigers have been in ‘ongoing’ discussions with potential candidates since stepping away from their pursuit of Pedro Martins, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. Owner Acun Ilicali has a big decision to make soon with Dawson performing well in caretaker charge.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are not pursuing a move for St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus, according to Yorkshire Live. The Australian midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Yorkshire outfit but is not believed to be on their radar at this moment in time.

