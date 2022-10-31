Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Monday

Hull City were beaten 1-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers over the weekend. Sammie Szmodics scored the only goal of the game as the Lancashire side left the MKM Stadium with all three points.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, beat Millwall 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Yorkshire pair...

Hull City

Robbie Stockdale is unsure how long he will be staying at Hull for. The former Rochdale boss has been brought in to help with interim manager Andy Dawson. He has provided this update on his situation in the club’s programme ‘The Tiger’: “My family are from Hull which is a strange link, so it has come full circle in some way. I am not sure how long the role will last, but I am just happy to help out where I can really.”

The Tigers are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new permanent head coach. Hull Live claim they will look to finalise his move this week.

Huddersfield Town

Dave Baldwin is Huddersfield’s new managing director and has replaced Dean Hoyle. He has provided this transfer update ahead of the January window, as per Yorkshire Live:

“We’re having daily conversations about it and everything’s in the mix around that refresh. You have to have some consideration of the players coming back from injury and the Qatar break and mini-pre-season could play a massive part in who comes back in, when they come back in and what impact they can have on the team. Then there’s what [Mark Fotheringham] can do when he’s had more intense time with some of the current players in the team. Added to that, can we think a little bit outside the box with players who can improve us. It’s all on the table.”

Mark Fotheringham believes the Terriers should have scored more against Millwall and told the club website: