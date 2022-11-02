Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Wednesday

Hull City were beaten 3-1 at home by Middlesbrough last night. The Tigers are only a point above the relegation zone now.

Huddersfield Town are bottom of the league table but are in action this evening against Sunderland at home. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull are closing in on the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their permanent replacement for Shota Arveladze. The 38-year-old is expected to bring in coaching staff from a previous club, as per The Athletic reporter Phil Buckingham.

Andy Dawson, who has overseen the last eight games in caretaker charge, will be staying on as a coach. He has won three times since taking over on an interim basis against Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Rotherham United.

The Tigers have struggled so far this term and will be nervously looking over their shoulder now. Rosenior has a big jobs on his hands and will be looking to tighten up their leaky defence.

Huddersfield Town

Defender Ollie Turton will miss the next three months through injury. He has picked up ankle ligament damage and will require an operation. Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham has told the Yorkshire Post: “He’s going to be a massive loss and it’s really unfortunate news in that respect. But we all support him, he’s a great boy with a lovely family to support him so I’m sure he’ll be back in good shape in no time and I don’t think he’ll lose too much fitness as well because he’s an athlete.”