Hull City picked up an impressive 3-1 win away at Blackpool last night. The Tigers returned home to East Yorkshire with all three points after goals from Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 at home by Preston North End on Tuesday evening. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding both clubs....

Hull City

Hull City have interviewed an international manager as their search for a permanent successor for Shota Arveladze continues, according to BBC Humberside reporter David Burns. The Tigers are said to have a further two more interviews with other candidates this week.

Carlos Carvalhal, who was linked with a switch to the MKM Stadium earlier this month, has emerged as a potential candidate for the West Brom job, as per Sky Sports. The Baggies are eyeing a replacement for ex-City manager Steve Bruce.

Huddersfield Town

Former Huddersfield winger Anthony Pilkington has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 34 on his Twitter account. He also played for the likes of Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic and made 497 appearances in all competitions, scoring 111 goals.

