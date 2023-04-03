Hull City's 0-0 draw with Rotherham United pleases Millers much more than Tigers

Hull City and Rotherham United each took a point from Saturday's meeting but one set of players enjoyed it a lot more than the other.

Millers defender Bailey Wright enjoyed the reward for a backs-to-the-wall performance by a relegation-threatened team reduced to 10 men when Domingos Quina was sent off in the 80th minute.

Whilst fellow centre-back Alfie Jones is in the business of keeping clean sheets too, he was frustrated the mid-table Tigers again outplayed a team only to let them off.

With only one shot on target all game – Ryan Longman's for the hosts – it was hardly five-star entertainment for Hull's biggest home crowd since their last Premier League game six years ago, but Australian Wright relished it .

"Hull are a good side who have a strong identity and I enjoyed playing against that, problem-solving,” he said. "When you go down to 10 men against a team that plays some good football it's always difficult but I felt we were pretty comfortable. We put the work in and the desire to keep the clean sheet was there – that's a massive positive.

"We could have been a bit more dangerous from set pieces, the delivery was good and we'll probably look at that and be a bit frustrated, but we were pleased with our desire to get something against a good side.

"We still have strong belief and confidence going into every game and as long as we put in the work, which we will, I think we'll be fine."

Hull were annoyed that despite having two thirds of the ball, they could only put one of 14 shots on target with another, from substitute Ozan Tufan, hitting the crossbar.

BATTLING CLEAN SHEET: But Hull City's Alifie Jones, right, competing for the ball with Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill, came away frustrated

"It was frustrating because they're the games we should be winning," said Jones, who missed a good stoppage-time chance. "We should be winning with a clean sheet."

Hull can neither win promotion nor be relegated this season but Jones, who is hoping they activate their option to extend his contract by 12 months in the summer, says there is still lots to play for.

"The manager has ingrained in us that we want to end the season strongly and we want to be building as a team," he argued. "The teams we're playing are all above us so they're tests we've got to stand up to.

"The club's moving in the right direction so as a player you have to perform to join them in that direction. I want to be going where the club's ambitions are."