Matt Taylor sings praises of his Rotherham United players - and the referee who sent one of them off

Matt Taylor was pleased with Rotherham United's performance and a battling 0-0 draw at Hull City.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Apr 2023, 18:44 BST

The Millers claimed a point despite being reduced to 10 men when Domingos Quina was sent off for a professional foul on Adama Traore.

"Certainly when you go down to 10 men away from home you're going to have to withstand a little bit of pressure, defend your box and your defensive third really well," said manager Taylor.

"But I was also pleased with the performance up to that point.

BIG DECISION: But Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor felt it was the right decision to send Domingos Quina off for a professional foul on Adama Traore
"Without making their goalkeeper work enough, I thought we played pretty well.

"Hull are a good possession team but within that possession there's got to be an end. Bar a foul on Cheo (Ogbene) in the first half which turned into a one-on-one save they didn't hurt us too much.

"We didn't hurt them too much either.

"We've got to make more of our attacking opportunities, set pieces included because you could see it was taking its toll in terms of the way they were moving the ball and making us work but we controlled certain areas of the pitch."

Not that he had any complaints about the red card - praising referee David Webb for sending off his player but not awarding a penalty.

"I don't know if he (Quina) meant to do it outside the box, I don't think he's bright enough to think like that in that moment, I think he was just trying to win the ball and put a player under pressure," said Taylor.

"It was an outstanding decision from the ref, so easily that could have been given as a penalty. It suggests himself and the linesman were up with play because it was a yard or two outside of the box and it was a red card.

"I've spent enough time criticising officials and it sounds strange praising him for sending my player off but it was the right decision."

