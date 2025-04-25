Lewie Coyle has felt the mood improve at Hull City's MKM Stadium as the Tigers look to secure their Championship status there on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win at home this weekend and Hull will be playing second-tier football next season. Lose to relegation rivals Derby County and they face a nervous final day at Portmsouth.

Being at home would have been a problem even a few weeks ago, but Hull have collected 11 points from their last six games in East Yorkshire, raising a prospect unthinkable not long ago – that they might finish the season without the Championship's worst home record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain and home-grown full-back Coyle has felt the mood shift.

"The crowd was fantastic against Preston and we need that more than ever,” he says.

"Naturally when results turn at home you can hear more noise and there's not going to be as much negativity around.

"The fans want to see wins, they certainly want to see wins at home week in, week out and we feel that too, we're no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no better feeling on a Saturday than winning in front of your home fans.

HOME COMFORT: Hull City captain Lewie Coyle (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I think performances and results in recent weeks have been a lot more pleasing and it's something to look forward to going into Saturday.

"We do hear it on the pitch. Some players say they don't but I can assure you, everybody does."

Hull have not signed off their home season with a win since promotion to the Championship in 2021, and coach Ruben Selles insists that will be the aim even if a Luton Town defeat at home to Coventry City in the early kick-off means they can stay up just by drawing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not going to change my message," he says. "If Luton lose it will be exactly the same, we will still try to win to close things before the last game of the season."

BACK: Matt Crooks (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Some are painting Saturday as an opportunity to put Hull's home woes to bed, but Selles feels that mission has been accomplished.

"Somebody told me the last five (home games) was three victories, one draw, one defeat," he says. "I think we've already changed the dynamic of playing at home, playing in front of our fans, creating goals, scoring."