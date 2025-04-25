Hull City's Lewie Coyle can feel the noise as Tigers experience home comforts again
Win at home this weekend and Hull will be playing second-tier football next season. Lose to relegation rivals Derby County and they face a nervous final day at Portmsouth.
Being at home would have been a problem even a few weeks ago, but Hull have collected 11 points from their last six games in East Yorkshire, raising a prospect unthinkable not long ago – that they might finish the season without the Championship's worst home record.
Captain and home-grown full-back Coyle has felt the mood shift.
"The crowd was fantastic against Preston and we need that more than ever,” he says.
"Naturally when results turn at home you can hear more noise and there's not going to be as much negativity around.
"The fans want to see wins, they certainly want to see wins at home week in, week out and we feel that too, we're no different.
"There's no better feeling on a Saturday than winning in front of your home fans.
"I think performances and results in recent weeks have been a lot more pleasing and it's something to look forward to going into Saturday.
"We do hear it on the pitch. Some players say they don't but I can assure you, everybody does."
Hull have not signed off their home season with a win since promotion to the Championship in 2021, and coach Ruben Selles insists that will be the aim even if a Luton Town defeat at home to Coventry City in the early kick-off means they can stay up just by drawing.
"It's not going to change my message," he says. "If Luton lose it will be exactly the same, we will still try to win to close things before the last game of the season."
Some are painting Saturday as an opportunity to put Hull's home woes to bed, but Selles feels that mission has been accomplished.
"Somebody told me the last five (home games) was three victories, one draw, one defeat," he says. "I think we've already changed the dynamic of playing at home, playing in front of our fans, creating goals, scoring."
Matt Crooks is added to the squad which beat Preston North End after his suspension. Hull are hopeful Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will be fit to play some part at Fratton Park next week if needed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.