Hull City's Shota Arveladze promises no charity as he tries to make most of Bradford City League Cup derby

The Georgian coach sees positives and negatives to fitting an extra game into an already congested schedule, as the Tigers will when they make the short trip to Bradford City in the League Cup first round on Tuesday, but he is just trying to focus on the former.

Although he is not planning wholesale changes, he does see it as an important opportunity for a few of his fringe players to push their claims, but he insists nobody will be given a start out of charity.

BALANCING ACT: Hull City coach Shota Arveladze

"I understand it cannot bring you everything," he said of the competition. "It depends when it is and how hard a time you have.

"We all want more money - the clubs - so it's an opportunity and we all want to give the players some chances and minutes and this is a chance to do that.

"I would not say having a full week is bad thing for the coach or the players.

"Sometimes it hurts and it's better not to have it and sometimes it's a good chance to give some boys 90 minutes and see what they can do.

"We know we can't get everything but you have to try and manage it to get minutes, good results and get money from the competition.

"There are a lot of positives and negatives to it. It's difficult for me just to say one way or another.

"Probably everybody tries to take their best out of the schedule."

This is everyone's first midweek game of the season and therefore a chance to get used to something which will be commonplace between now and November's break for the World Cup.

And a derby against a team looking to get a season of high expectation up and running after a draw and a defeat means it will be anything but a practice match.

"I watched their games and I see the names, they have quite an experienced coach (Mark Hughes) who has a reason to be there," said former Rangers striker Arveladze.

"They had 20,000 for the first home game.

"We all know the cup doesn't make sense (in terms of who wins matches), it's just one game.

"I think it's a great game, it's a good game not far to drive. We're expecting a great atmosphere.

"Some people will get the chance to show what they can do but we think that everyone who plays will deserve the game. No one who plays doesn't deserve it.

"It's not that they won't play the league game, I don't think like this. It's a chance for someone to earn a (league) start."