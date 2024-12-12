'Hunger' important as Huddersfield Town look to take pressure off strikers with set-piece goals

Michal Helik says it is important Huddersfield Town's more defensive players show a "hunger" to score goals as their forwards continue to struggle on that front.

Josh Koroma's five League One goals this season is as many as fellow strikers Callum Marshall (three), Rhys Healey (one), Bojan Radulovic (one), Danny Ward, Freddie Ladapo and Kian Harratt have combined.

When the defensive unit misfires, at it did in Tuesday's Football League Trophy defeat to Bolton Wanderers, it adds extra pressure.

Fortunately, the Terriers have been dangerous at set pieces in recent seasons, with Helik top-scoring in the league last season with nine, and fellow defender Matty Pearson equal best with five in 2022-23. Pearson has 15 league goals three-and-a-half seasons at Huddersfield, Helik 12 in two-and-a-half.

HEAD BOY: Huddersfield Town centre-back Michal Helik

"I think I have that hunger to go," said Polish international Helik. "As a centre-back you don't have that many opportunities to score goals. When I was a kid I always loved to score goals, I just love that feeling.

"When I've got that opportunity I'm just trying my best to do it but I think it's teamwork during the set plays – the cross has to be good, the timing of the runs.

"We're always looking to score more from set plays, not especially me or Matty or anyone else. I think we've got good physicality, whoever is playing, and good delivery.

"You need to have a hunger to go to the ball, to be brave and believe it and have that sniff for where the ball will land.

"I'm trying to use it in our box as well. I know where I don't want opponents to be when I'm defending and I'm trying to use it in the opposition box to be hard to mark and make them uncomfortable."

With Jonathan Hogg injured in the warm-up, it was the other end of the field which let Huddersfield down as they went out of the Trophy in Bolton on Tuesday.

"The frustration is their opportunities come from us being really loose with the ball – we looked open – (recently) we've looked really good and structured," commented manger Michael Duff. "They haven't had to do that much to score.

"We made a couple of mistakes, Chappy (Jacob Chapman)'s made his first mistake, and the third goal's poor, it's just individual errors.

"It was down to our quality and our decision-making. We've had other games where people didn't turn up physically and they're the ones that are hard to accept."

Doncaster Rovers also went out of the competition 1-0 at home to Port Vale but 3-2 wins for Rotherham United and Bradford City respectively means they will be Yorkshire's representatives in Saturday morning's draw for the last 16.

Andre Green made his first Millers appearance since rupturing his Achilles tendon in October 2023 in their 3-2 win at home to Tranmere Rovers.

"It was superb to have him back” said assistant manager Paul Raynor.