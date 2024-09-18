Andre Green's ordeal is hopefully nearing an end.

Football's long-term injured might not be the "lepers" they once were, but they remain the forgotten men of their sport, at least beyond the training ground.

Within it, managers are more conscious than ever of their duty of care to players some of their distant predecessors ignored. Stories of greats such as Bill Shankly or Brian Clough refusing to make eye contact with, let alone speak to, injured players are legendary, perhaps mythical. Shankly apparently used to worry they could "infect" team-mates, as if a broken leg was contagious.

But in an era of constant squad churn, those on the sidelines can soon slip supporters' minds. When their names do come up, how much they earn is thrown back at them as if happiness can simply be bought to make up for being a professional footballer incapable of playing.

Green's is a Rotherham United story but familiar to the unlucky few in treatment rooms across the county and beyond.

Some Millers fans will have forgotten the former Sheffield Wednesday winger plays for them because since rupturing his Achilles at Southampton last October, he has not.

For those used to feeding off limelight – Green is, after all, a forward – being out of sight can be hard.

That he is speaking to the media in a changing room at Rotherham's Roundwood training ground is clearly part of an attempt to keep him relevant and involved.

SIDELINED: Rotherham United forward Andre Green has not played since October

"I'm in a good place at the moment," he smiles.

Recently he was clapped onto the field by his team-mates for his first outdoor training session of 2024. Being "back on the grass" is an important tick for any injured player, followed by working with the ball, then the group, then playing.

"Last season was tough because I wanted to help," says Green, who came back to England after a spell at Slovan Bratislava for what turned out to be a dismal relegation. "I'd started nine out of 10 (games) and I wanted to continue that and add goals to it.

"I felt like I was really going to impact the team. I could see I was building nicely so to get injured and see the boys in that situation, it was tough for everyone."

SOUNDING BOARD: Swansea City's Josh Ginnelly

Green has worked with psychologists but the most comfort has come from a fellow player.

"I saw a few people when I had my low moment (re-injuring his Achilles in March)," he says. "The PFA (the players' union) are good at that.

"I got to go to St George's Park to do some bits as well – rehab and to talk to people. You're just in a different environment, it's good.

"Here a lot of the time last season and this I was alone, at a different level of fitness. Lads were coming back from injury the next week where I was still nowhere near it.

COMPASSION: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

"With every Achilles problem there's different timelines. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi were given to me as examples. Callum Hudson-Odoi was six months, Ruben Loftus-Cheek 12.

"But there's a player at Swansea, Josh Ginnelly, who did his (Achilles) three weeks before me. I played with Josh at Villa and Preston and we've stayed in touch so I've been speaking to him every few weeks. We talk about timelines – where he was three weeks ago, where I am now.

"I told him I was (training) outside and he told me how he was feeling then. He's nearly back fit – September 27 (is his target date), I think."

Injured players require football's scarcest commodity – patience.

"My session the other day, I was only meant to run at a certain level and I pushed it too quick," admits Green. "It's in a footballer's DNA to push it as much as you can but I know with an injury like this you can't do it. There's no rush, really, I've got to rein back a bit."

The Millers have changed manager twice since Green joined, but Steve Evans is conscious of the need to look after him.

"I spent a lot of time in the last couple of weeks talking to Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett just to keep them focused on the return and the positive contributions they're going to make," he says.

"The game has changed in the last five or 10 years in that respect but hasn't society? From a football perspective, a lot of it's for the right reasons and you have to move with the times or you're left behind.

"Andre had a few days away a couple of weeks ago. I said to him to take the children away, relax, chill and get some sun on your back. But he had a programme from the medical department. He's had a brilliant focus since he walked back in the door.

"You have to try and treat players individually and collectively as if you were sat amongst them."

The time off, the ovation, the reassuring chats are about more than just being good people. Hopefully in time the Millers get their dues.

"We're like a family," says Green. "As soon as I get back I do want to give something back. I didn't ask for them to clap me onto the pitch but it's just what good people they are.