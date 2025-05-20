'Hungry' Billy Sharp happy to feel 'wanted' with Doncaster Rovers striker and ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United man to play past forty

BILLY Sharp has handed Doncaster Rovers a boost by signing a new one-year deal.

The contract will enable the veteran goalpoacher to play past his fortieth birthday next February - and constitute his 22nd season in professional football.

Sharp struck 12 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Rovers in 2024-25, including the goal which clinched promotion to League One against Bradford City at the Eco-Power Stadium on April 26.

It represented the sixth time in his long career that Sheffield-born Sharp has been promoted.

Sharp, who rejoined Rovers for a fourth spell last June, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed this season, getting promoted, winning the league - it all fell into place nicely.

"I thought I had a good season personally. I feel wanted here. It’s a great dressing room and we’re playing a league higher and everyone wants to play as high as they can.

"To be able to still be playing League One football at the age of 40 will be a big achievement as well for me."

After leaving boyhood club Sheffield United in the summer of 2023, Sharp had a short stint in the MLS at La Galaxy before coming home and linking up with Championship play-off candidates Hull City at the start of 2024.

He failed to find the net in his spell in East Yorkshire, but made up for lost time in that regard at Rovers.

Alongside three spells with the Blades, Sharp has also spent a spell in Yorkshire at Leeds United.

On Sharp, boss Grant McCann added: "He played a huge part in our success both on and off the pitch and I’ve no doubt that he’ll do the same again over the next 12 months.

"His hunger remains as strong as ever, especially when it comes to scoring goals, and he’s a natural leader whose experience will continue to be vital for us.”

Sharp’s deal follows on from keeper Ian Lawlor agreeing fresh terms with the recently-crowned League One champions.