I joined Sheffield Wednesday from Birmingham City in 2022 - and fell back in love with football
The 33-year-old was recruited by the Owls in January 2022, sealing a loan switch to South Yorkshire from Birmingham City.
Formerly an integral figure for the Blues, Dean had slipped down the pecking order and endured a lengthy spell away from the first-team fold.
Injuries limited Dean to just nine appearances for Wednesday, but he still reflects upon his time in S6 with a smile.
Speaking on popular podcast Undr The Cosh, he said: “I signed for Sheffield Wednesday in January and I just fell back in love with football again. I didn’t realise that I needed it so much, how much Birmingham had just sucked it out of me.
“That wasn’t being part of a football club at Birmingham. It was just, grind, surviving, whereas Wednesday, I dropped down to League One but we were going for promotion. Enjoyment was back. [The] dressing room was just bouncing.
“It felt like good times were coming. It was enjoyable. We were playing good football. We were dominating games. And they’re a massive club, by they way. When that place [Hillsborough] is rocking, it’s a proper place to play.”
Wednesday were unsuccessful in their attempt to escape League One that season, losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs.
Dean left Birmingham on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023, joining League One outfit Reading.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.