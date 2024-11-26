Harlee Dean has credited Sheffield Wednesday with reviving his love for football.

Formerly an integral figure for the Blues, Dean had slipped down the pecking order and endured a lengthy spell away from the first-team fold.

Injuries limited Dean to just nine appearances for Wednesday, but he still reflects upon his time in S6 with a smile.

Speaking on popular podcast Undr The Cosh, he said: “I signed for Sheffield Wednesday in January and I just fell back in love with football again. I didn’t realise that I needed it so much, how much Birmingham had just sucked it out of me.

Harlee Dean spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Birmingham City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“That wasn’t being part of a football club at Birmingham. It was just, grind, surviving, whereas Wednesday, I dropped down to League One but we were going for promotion. Enjoyment was back. [The] dressing room was just bouncing.

“It felt like good times were coming. It was enjoyable. We were playing good football. We were dominating games. And they’re a massive club, by they way. When that place [Hillsborough] is rocking, it’s a proper place to play.”

Wednesday were unsuccessful in their attempt to escape League One that season, losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs.