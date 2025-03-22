Former Barnsley, Hull City and Rotherham United defender Scott Wiseman has stayed busy since hanging up his boots - and now manages two international teams.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old enjoyed a 20-year playing career as a defender, starting at his hometown club Hull and going on to represent an array of clubs.

Among them were Barnsley and Rotherham, with the former seeing more of him. Wiseman spent three years at Oakwell between 2011 and 2014, amassing 111 appearances and scoring once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His playing career ended in Gibraltar, the country he represented at international level. It is also the country in which his coaching career has started.

Scott Wiseman made over 100 appearances for Barnsley. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wiseman has led Gibraltar’s women’s team since 2023 and has also managed a variety of the men’s youth sides.

He was recently appointed interim manager of the senior men’s team, making him a busy man as he juggles the responsibilities of managing two sides.

Speaking to BBC World Service, Wiseman said: "It's fantastic. It's a privilege to do one [job], let alone be given the opportunity to do two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's no different than a coach who's working day in, day out in England. There are games on a Saturday and Tuesday sometimes, and the preparation for staff and coaches there is very difficult.

"This is no difference in my eyes, except it's two different national teams on different schedules. [My wife] was hoping for a bit more 'me time' after I retired. Fortunately, she's very understanding."

Scott Wiseman represented Gibraltar during his playing career. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Wiseman, who was eligible to represent Gibraltar through his mother, is now looking to blood young talent in the men’s set-up.

He said: "The expectation for the next 12 months has to be leading towards the Nations League play-offs. We've picked a very young squad - one of the youngest squads I've been a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad