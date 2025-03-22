I played for Barnsley FC, Rotherham United and Hull City - now I manage two international teams
The 39-year-old enjoyed a 20-year playing career as a defender, starting at his hometown club Hull and going on to represent an array of clubs.
Among them were Barnsley and Rotherham, with the former seeing more of him. Wiseman spent three years at Oakwell between 2011 and 2014, amassing 111 appearances and scoring once.
His playing career ended in Gibraltar, the country he represented at international level. It is also the country in which his coaching career has started.
Wiseman has led Gibraltar’s women’s team since 2023 and has also managed a variety of the men’s youth sides.
He was recently appointed interim manager of the senior men’s team, making him a busy man as he juggles the responsibilities of managing two sides.
Speaking to BBC World Service, Wiseman said: "It's fantastic. It's a privilege to do one [job], let alone be given the opportunity to do two.
"It's no different than a coach who's working day in, day out in England. There are games on a Saturday and Tuesday sometimes, and the preparation for staff and coaches there is very difficult.
"This is no difference in my eyes, except it's two different national teams on different schedules. [My wife] was hoping for a bit more 'me time' after I retired. Fortunately, she's very understanding."
Wiseman, who was eligible to represent Gibraltar through his mother, is now looking to blood young talent in the men’s set-up.
He said: "The expectation for the next 12 months has to be leading towards the Nations League play-offs. We've picked a very young squad - one of the youngest squads I've been a part of.
"We've never had a point in Euro or World Cup qualification, so we could really use this campaign as a foundation for the younger boys coming through and get the international experience we're going to need."
