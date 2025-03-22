Former Barnsley and Hull City midfielder George Moncur has completed a permanent move to a non-league outfit on the cusp of relegation.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, a graduate of West Ham United’s academy, is a familiar face in Yorkshire having represented both the Reds and the Tigers.

He made 78 appearances for Barnsley between 2016 and 2019, and 16 for Hull during the 2021/22 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyton Orient signed Moncur from the MKM Stadium and have now parted with him permanently, sanctioning a switch to National League basement boys Ebbsfleet United.

George Moncur spent three years on the books at Barnsley. | Clint Hughes/Getty Images

The midfielder has been on loan at Ebbsfleet since January, but has been unable to drag them away from the relegation battle in the fifth tier. He has now signed a deal running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

He told Fleet TV: “I’m over the moon to get another two years of playing football, something that I love doing, and to be a part of a club like this. I’m really over the moon and excited for the challenge. I can’t wait to get going properly.

“I wanted to come and play football, Obviously, I’ve done that. I feel like I’m playing well, I feel like it’s getting the best out of me on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s due to the staff, who have been fantastic to get me here and all credit goes to them for the way they work. I know it’s a great club and I’m really thankful I’ve got an opportunity now for another two years.”

Ebbsfleet have won just twice in the league all season and as a result, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table on 17 points. They are a staggering 22 points from safety, with just eight games left to play.

Despite the club’s struggles, former Luton Town midfielder Moncur has proven to be a shrewd addition to the ranks.

George Moncur also counts Hull City among his former clubs. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

When asked about his ambitions after penning a permanent deal, Moncur gave an interesting response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Just to get my belly out to the away fans, which I’ve forgot to do a couple of times.

“But seriously, just to keep the positivity around the squad, to help players as much as I can, because obviously I’m experienced now. I’ve played a lot of games.