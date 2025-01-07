Former Barnsley, Hull City and Luton Town midfielder switches loan clubs to join rock-bottom side
The 31-year-old has been parachuted into a relegation battle, linking up with Ebbsfleet United for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.
A familiar face in Yorkshire, Moncur first moved to the county to link up with Barnsley in 2016. He made 78 appearances during his time at Oakwell, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists before departing for Luton Town in 2019.
Hull brought Moncur back to Yorkshire in 2021, signing him from the Hatters and affording him 16 outings before sanctioning a switch to Orient a year later.
While he was once a key figure for the Os, Moncur has slipped down the pecking order and made his first move into the non-league pyramid when was loaned to Southend.
A statement issued by Orient read: “George Moncur has joined Ebbsfleet United on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.
“Moncur, 31, had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Southend United, where he featured 13 times in the National League and once in the Emirates FA Cup.
“Ebbsfleet are currently 24th in the National League and Moncur could make his league debut for the Fleet away at Boston United on Saturday. Everyone at Leyton Orient wishes George the best of luck during his time at Ebbsfleet.”
