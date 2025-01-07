Leyton Orient have recalled former Barnsley and Hull City midfielder George Moncur from his loan spell at Southend United - and sent him to the National League basement boys.

The 31-year-old has been parachuted into a relegation battle, linking up with Ebbsfleet United for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Moncur first moved to the county to link up with Barnsley in 2016. He made 78 appearances during his time at Oakwell, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists before departing for Luton Town in 2019.

Hull brought Moncur back to Yorkshire in 2021, signing him from the Hatters and affording him 16 outings before sanctioning a switch to Orient a year later.

George Moncur counts Barnsley among his former employers. | Tony Johnson

While he was once a key figure for the Os, Moncur has slipped down the pecking order and made his first move into the non-league pyramid when was loaned to Southend.

A statement issued by Orient read: “George Moncur has joined Ebbsfleet United on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

“Moncur, 31, had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Southend United, where he featured 13 times in the National League and once in the Emirates FA Cup.

