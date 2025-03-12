I played for Leeds United, Swansea City and Bristol City - and I am still scoring goals at 48
He is best-known for his exploits in the colours of Swansea City, but did have a loan spell in West Yorkshire while contracted to Bristol City in 2009.
Trundle scored once in 10 appearances for the Whites, failing to show the ruthlessness in front of goal he showed to notch 92 goals for Swansea.
Very few of Leeds’ 2008/09 squad members are still playing. Even Fabian Delph, who is 13 years Trundle’s junior, has hung up his boots.
Trundle, however, is still in the game. Not only is he still playing, Trundle is enjoying a rich vein of form in front of goal in the Welsh second tier.
He represents Trefelin BGC and has struck 19 goals in 27 appearances this season.
The 48-year-old was recently named the JD Cymru South player of the month, seeing off competition from peers decades younger than him.
After committing to carrying his career into its 29th season, Trundle told the FAW in October: “I love playing football, there’s no better place than I’d rather be than out on a football pitch.
“I was speaking to Alan Curtis [Swansea’s club president] yesterday and we were chatting about still playing, and he was saying to me to play as long as you can, because you’re a long time finished.
“I’m just enjoying every game and going out there with that enthusiasm to score goals and help the team, but I’m enjoying the football.
“I’m really enjoying the standard of football in the Cymru South. The following is getting better as well, and I do think that’s because the quality of football and quality of the players is getting better. Everyone’s enjoying it.
“When you’re going to other grounds, everyone makes you feel welcome and although it’s competitive in the actual games, as soon as you finish, you go into the clubhouse, you’ll have a chat with everyone and it’s brilliant.”